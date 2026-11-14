Rockford is hot right now for experienced managers, especially if you know aerospace or big construction projects. If you’re ready to travel and lead complex work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Quest Global

Quest Global Location: Rockford, IL (on-site, may shift to hybrid)

(on-site, may shift to hybrid) Type: Full-time, ~18-month assignment

Full-time, Salary: $156,000 – $218,400/year

Travel: Heavy domestic & international (U.S., Puerto Rico, Mexico, India)

Heavy (U.S., Puerto Rico, Mexico, India) Key perk: Strong benefits (401k + match, health, PTO, disability, more)

Lead a major international industrial transfer program for aerospace/defense, owning planning, budget, risk, and execution across global plants. Ideal if you have 7–10 years of program management in complex engineering or manufacturing and want a high-visibility role working with senior leaders.

Employer: Quest Global

Quest Global Location: Rockford, IL (on-site, may shift to hybrid)

(on-site, may shift to hybrid) Type: Full-time, ~12-month assignment

Full-time, Salary: $104,000 – $176,800/year

Travel: Heavy domestic & international (U.S., Puerto Rico, Mexico, India)

Heavy (U.S., Puerto Rico, Mexico, India) Key perk: Same strong benefits package as above

Serve as the main link between Rockford and global factories, making sure engineering, quality, and operations stay aligned during industrial transfers. Great fit if you have 7–10 years in project/program management, can translate technical needs into clear actions, and like coordinating across many teams.

Employer: Ragnar Benson Construction, LLC, a MasTec Company

Location: Based in Rockford, IL (projects across the U.S.)

Based in (projects across the U.S.) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $125,000 – $160,000/year + $1,020/week per diem while traveling

+ while traveling Travel: On-site 3 weeks on / 4 days home rotation, projects nationwide

On-site rotation, projects nationwide Key perks: 401(k) + match, ESPP, strong health benefits, PTO, paid holidays

Manage mid to large civil, rail, data center, commercial, and industrial projects from pre-construction through closeout. Perfect if you have 5+ years construction management experience, know heavy industrial/mechanical work, and want to grow with a Fortune 500–backed contractor.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up in Rockford.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.