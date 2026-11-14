undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
👔 Rockford, IL: Multiple High-Paying Management Roles $100K+
Rockford is hot right now for experienced managers, especially if you know aerospace or big construction projects. If you’re ready to travel and lead complex work, these roles are worth a look.
Senior Transfer Program Manager
- Employer: Quest Global
- Location: Rockford, IL (on-site, may shift to hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, ~18-month assignment
- Salary: $156,000 – $218,400/year
- Travel: Heavy domestic & international (U.S., Puerto Rico, Mexico, India)
- Key perk: Strong benefits (401k + match, health, PTO, disability, more)
Lead a major international industrial transfer program for aerospace/defense, owning planning, budget, risk, and execution across global plants. Ideal if you have 7–10 years of program management in complex engineering or manufacturing and want a high-visibility role working with senior leaders.
Senior Consultant – Industrial Transfer
- Employer: Quest Global
- Location: Rockford, IL (on-site, may shift to hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, ~12-month assignment
- Salary: $104,000 – $176,800/year
- Travel: Heavy domestic & international (U.S., Puerto Rico, Mexico, India)
- Key perk: Same strong benefits package as above
Serve as the main link between Rockford and global factories, making sure engineering, quality, and operations stay aligned during industrial transfers. Great fit if you have 7–10 years in project/program management, can translate technical needs into clear actions, and like coordinating across many teams.
Construction Project Manager
- Employer: Ragnar Benson Construction, LLC, a MasTec Company
- Location: Based in Rockford, IL (projects across the U.S.)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,000 – $160,000/year + $1,020/week per diem while traveling
- Travel: On-site 3 weeks on / 4 days home rotation, projects nationwide
- Key perks: 401(k) + match, ESPP, strong health benefits, PTO, paid holidays
Manage mid to large civil, rail, data center, commercial, and industrial projects from pre-construction through closeout. Perfect if you have 5+ years construction management experience, know heavy industrial/mechanical work, and want to grow with a Fortune 500–backed contractor.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up in Rockford.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.