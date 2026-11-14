Rockford has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things or working outdoors. Here are a few solid options worth a look this week.

Employer: Hydraulic Technologies

Hydraulic Technologies Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead maintenance for machining, assembly, and building systems in a manufacturing setting. Good fit if you know mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, electrical, and CNC/PLC systems and have 5+ years of maintenance leadership.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Detail cars at customers’ homes or workplaces, using your own equipment and supplies. Great if you enjoy working on your own, have strong attention to detail, and like driving around town instead of sitting in one spot.

Employer: Edward Rose & Sons

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $16.63 – $19.23 per hour (based on experience)

Keep an apartment community clean and looking sharp—trash pickup, lawn care, irrigation checks, snow shoveling, and basic outdoor upkeep. Comes with benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses, and discounted apartment housing.

Employer: Silverock Hospitality (Hampton Inn Rockford)

Silverock Hospitality (Hampton Inn Rockford) Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16.00 – $25.00 per hour

Take care of hotel systems—HVAC, electrical, and general equipment—using tools, meters, and a maintenance software system. Good for someone with maintenance or military technical experience who wants steady part-time hours plus employee discounts and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.