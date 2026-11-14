Rockford’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid openings in transportation and mechanical design. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are a few strong options worth a closer look.

Employer: IMEG (100% employee-owned)

IMEG (100% employee-owned) Location: Rockford, IL (also Chicago or Naperville)

(also Chicago or Naperville) Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $98,000 – $141,000/year (Illinois range)

Lead complex transportation projects (highways, bridges, multimodal) with a Rockford-based civil team that does a lot of IDOT and public-sector work. You’ll use your PE license and 14+ years’ experience to guide design, mentor younger engineers, and work directly with clients, with travel up to 25% and access to ESOP ownership, profit sharing, and day-one benefits.

Employer: Furst Staffing (hiring for a local manufacturer)

(hiring for a local manufacturer) Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and launch innovative sheet-metal machinery using SolidWorks and FEA. This role mixes CAD work with hands-on prototype assembly and testing, plus support for sales, manufacturing, and assembly—great if you like owning projects, troubleshooting, and seeing your designs hit the shop floor.

Employer: Quest Global

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $79,040 – $85,280/year

Work as a technical bridge between engineering, quality, and suppliers on complex fuel/oil pump assemblies. You’ll audit drawings, support supplier transitions, and solve quality issues in a regulated environment; US citizenship is required, and benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k) match, PTO) start on day one.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more roles and details that might fit your experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.