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🏗️ Rockford, IL Engineering Jobs – Multiple Roles With $79K–$140K+ Pay
Rockford’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid openings in transportation and mechanical design. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are a few strong options worth a closer look.
Senior Transportation Engineer – Hybrid
- Employer: IMEG (100% employee-owned)
- Location: Rockford, IL (also Chicago or Naperville)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid
- Salary: $98,000 – $141,000/year (Illinois range)
Lead complex transportation projects (highways, bridges, multimodal) with a Rockford-based civil team that does a lot of IDOT and public-sector work. You’ll use your PE license and 14+ years’ experience to guide design, mentor younger engineers, and work directly with clients, with travel up to 25% and access to ESOP ownership, profit sharing, and day-one benefits.
Mechanical Design Engineer – Custom Machinery
- Employer: Furst Staffing (hiring for a local manufacturer)
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and launch innovative sheet-metal machinery using SolidWorks and FEA. This role mixes CAD work with hands-on prototype assembly and testing, plus support for sales, manufacturing, and assembly—great if you like owning projects, troubleshooting, and seeing your designs hit the shop floor.
Mechanical Engineer – Pump Systems (Hybrid)
- Employer: Quest Global
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Full-time, hybrid
- Salary: $79,040 – $85,280/year
Work as a technical bridge between engineering, quality, and suppliers on complex fuel/oil pump assemblies. You’ll audit drawings, support supplier transitions, and solve quality issues in a regulated environment; US citizenship is required, and benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k) match, PTO) start on day one.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more roles and details that might fit your experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.