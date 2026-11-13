Rockford’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from student summer gigs to senior leadership roles. If you’re good with people and like hitting goals, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Lotus Sales

Lotus Sales Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time summer (listed as VOLUNTEER; commission-only pay )

Full-time summer (listed as VOLUNTEER; ) Pay: Commission-based, students report $7k–$20k+ for the summer

Full-time summer door-to-door sales role with housing available for students who relocate. You’ll get hands-on training, daily coaching, and leadership opportunities, and it’s a strong resume booster if you want real sales experience fast.

Employer: Cintas (Fortune 500)

(Fortune 500) Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Estimated total compensation $60,000–$150,000/year (salary + commission + bonus)

Outside B2B sales role selling facility services with unlimited commission potential, a car allowance, and strong benefits (401k with match, ESOP, medical, paid holidays). Good fit if you like being in the field, building a territory, and want clear paths to grow your sales career.

Employer: Fives Intralogistics (Cutting Tools & Abrasives)

(Cutting Tools & Abrasives) Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary + bonus (commensurate with experience)

Senior leadership role owning revenue, pricing, strategy, and sales team performance for a global cutting tools and abrasives product line. Comes with 12 paid holidays, 401(k) with immediate vesting on match, medical/dental/vision, travel and car programs, and training support—ideal if you have B2B sales management experience in tooling/abrasives and want to lead at a high level.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good sales jobs in Rockford tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.