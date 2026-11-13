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Rockford
🍽️ Rockford IL Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
7 days ago
Rockford’s hospitality scene is busy right now, especially around the casino and hotel corridor. If you like fast-paced, people-focused work, this is a good moment to jump in.
Cook – Staff Cafeteria – $20/Hour (Full Time)
- Employer: Hard Rock Casino Rockford
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Salary: $15–$20/hour (listed as $20/hour for this full-time role)
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Back-of-house role cooking a variety of dishes for staff in a casino setting. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package and steady hours, plus chances to help with special events and parties.
Assistant General Manager – Hard Rock Cafe
- Employer: Hard Rock Casino Rockford
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Salary: $50,000–$67,500/year
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead front-of-house restaurant operations in a high-energy Hard Rock Cafe. Mix of team leadership, scheduling, guest relations, and budget oversight, ideal if you have several years of restaurant or F&B management experience.
Front Desk Agent – Hampton Inn Rockford
- Employer: Silverock Hospitality (Hampton Inn Rockford)
- Location: Rockford, IL 61107
- Salary: $15–$16/hour
- Type: Full-time (in-person)
- Why it’s worth a look: Be the first friendly face guests see. You’ll handle check-ins/outs, reservations, and guest questions, with paid time off and employee discounts included.
If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—employers often post similar roles as they grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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