Rockford’s hospitality scene is busy right now, especially around the casino and hotel corridor. If you like fast-paced, people-focused work, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Hard Rock Casino Rockford

Hard Rock Casino Rockford Location: Rockford, IL

Salary: $15–$20/hour (listed as $20/hour for this full-time role)

(listed as for this full-time role) Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Back-of-house role cooking a variety of dishes for staff in a casino setting. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package and steady hours, plus chances to help with special events and parties.

Employer: Hard Rock Casino Rockford

Hard Rock Casino Rockford Location: Rockford, IL

Salary: $50,000–$67,500/year

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Lead front-of-house restaurant operations in a high-energy Hard Rock Cafe. Mix of team leadership, scheduling, guest relations, and budget oversight, ideal if you have several years of restaurant or F&B management experience.

Employer: Silverock Hospitality (Hampton Inn Rockford)

(Hampton Inn Rockford) Location: Rockford, IL 61107

Salary: $15–$16/hour

Type: Full-time (in-person)

(in-person) Why it’s worth a look: Be the first friendly face guests see. You’ll handle check-ins/outs, reservations, and guest questions, with paid time off and employee discounts included.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—employers often post similar roles as they grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.