Rockford’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a couple of strong openings worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a union manufacturing plant)

CyberCoders (for a union manufacturing plant) Location: Freeport, near Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time, permanent, union position

Pay: $22.00–$37.23 per hour DOE, plus full benefits

Work in a heavy industrial setting keeping complex AC/DC systems, PLCs, and drives running smoothly. This role comes with union pension, 401(k), strong medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, 10 paid holidays, and long-term stability.

Note: There are two nearly identical postings for this same role; they’re the same job, just listed twice.

Employer: Sunrun

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly base pay (exact range not listed) + performance incentives

Lead a residential solar crew installing rooftop systems and sometimes batteries. Good fit if you’ve done solar or construction, like working outdoors and want growth in clean energy with training and cross-team opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Rockford’s trades jobs tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.