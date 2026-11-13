Rockford’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of hospital, clinic, and travel roles for different experience levels. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for a change or looking to get your foot in the door.

Employer: UW Health SwedishAmerican

UW Health SwedishAmerican Location: Rockford, IL (Carbone Cancer Center of Rockford)

Rockford, IL (Carbone Cancer Center of Rockford) Type: Full-time, days, Mon–Fri, no weekends/holidays

Salary: Not listed

Work 100% FTE in a specialty oncology clinic with a Monday–Friday schedule and access to strong benefits, tuition help, and on-site daycare options.

Employer: CareTeam Solutions

CareTeam Solutions Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr overnight shift

Pay: Approx. $2,622/week gross

Overnight travel Rad Tech role with 2+ years’ recent radiology experience required, plus support from a recruiter-focused agency and extra perks like early pay and student loan help.

Employer: Aequor Allied Division

Aequor Allied Division Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,650/week gross

Rad Tech travel assignment with standard 40-hour weeks and 10-hour shifts; good if you want steady hours and a clear 13-week commitment.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr night shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,639/week gross

Night-shift X-ray Tech role with a long-established, RN-founded travel agency that staffs facilities nationwide.

Employer: CareTeam Solutions

CareTeam Solutions Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts (day)

Pay: Approx. $2,359.80/week gross

Day-shift Rad Tech contract with slightly shorter weeks (36 hours) if you want more downtime while still earning strong travel pay.

Employer: CareTeam Solutions

CareTeam Solutions Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,622/week gross

Day-shift version of the CareTeam Rad Tech contract, ideal if you prefer daytime hours with full-time travel pay.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,639/week gross

Day-shift X-ray Tech travel role with TRS Healthcare, working general radiology in a 40-hour week.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,679/week gross

Rad Tech assignment with TotalMed, handling diagnostic imaging and patient prep; requires 1+ year experience, ARRT (R), and BLS.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,708/week gross

High-paying X-ray Tech contract with MedPro, including weekly pay, housing options, 401(k) match, and day-one medical benefits.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week

Pay Range: $16.50 – $25.00/hour

Front-line retail pharmacy role helping fill prescriptions and support patients, with paid training, benefits, and room to grow your pharmacy career.

Employer: UW Health SwedishAmerican

UW Health SwedishAmerican Location: Rockford, IL (SwedishAmerican Hospital, E State St)

Rockford, IL (SwedishAmerican Hospital, E State St) Type: Full-time, 8-hr shifts, Mon–Fri, every other weekend, rotating holidays

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based tech role with shift differentials, strong benefits, and tuition reimbursement; Illinois pharmacy tech license required (with a short grace period for new applicants).

Employer: UW Health SwedishAmerican

UW Health SwedishAmerican Location: Rockford, IL (1340 Charles St Clinic)

Rockford, IL (1340 Charles St Clinic) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Daytime clinic RN role in ortho with no weekends, plus a full benefits package and career growth support.

Employer: OSF HealthCare

OSF HealthCare Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay Range: $19.32 – $21.74/hour

Blend of front-desk and clinical support in a surgical practice; good fit if you have at least 6 months of clinical or MA experience and like both patient care and admin work.

Employer: UW Health SwedishAmerican

UW Health SwedishAmerican Location: Rockford, IL (SwedishAmerican Hospital)

Rockford, IL (SwedishAmerican Hospital) Type: 0.9 FTE, three 12-hr night shifts (7:00pm–7:30am), rotating weekends/holidays

Differentials: $3/hr evenings, $4/hr nights, $3.25/hr weekends

Float PCT role for CNAs on the Illinois registry, with strong shift differentials and full benefits.

Employer: TRITAL Care

TRITAL Care Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm, no weekends/holidays

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient-style PT position specifically seeking lymphedema experience, with a steady weekday schedule and no weekend work.

Employer: Bluebird Staffing

Bluebird Staffing Location: Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center – Riverside, Rockford, IL

Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center – Riverside, Rockford, IL Type: 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts (7:00am–7:30pm)

Salary: Not listed

Step-down RN contract with 12-hour day shifts and no on-call, ideal if you want acute care experience plus travel-style flexibility.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for Rockford facility)

CompHealth (recruiting for Rockford facility) Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $550,000 – $630,000/year

Join a group of 12+ anesthesiologists with a broad case mix (cardiac, trauma, neuro, thoracic, robotics), 9 weeks of vacation, and potential loan repayment and PSLF eligibility.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Mercyhealth Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Type: Full-time leadership role

Pay Range: $87,370 – $139,792/year

Nurse leadership position overseeing an intermediate step-down unit, focused on staff development, quality, and patient satisfaction, with a robust benefits package.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Mercyhealth Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Type: Full-time, ~32 hrs/week, weekdays (days or PMs)

Pay Range: $15.91 – $23.87/hour

Entry-level role transporting patients and supporting the radiology department; great starting point if you want hospital experience without a license yet.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Mercyhealth Location: Rockford, IL (JBH ED Observation)

Rockford, IL (JBH ED Observation) Type: PRN, variable shifts

Pay Range: $34.45 – $51.68/hour

Flexible emergency/observation RN role that lets you pick up shifts as needed, with strong hourly pay and exposure to fast-paced ED care.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still live—Rockford healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.