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Rockford
🏥 Rockford IL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings This Week
4 days ago
Rockford’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of hospital, clinic, and travel roles for different experience levels. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for a change or looking to get your foot in the door.
Medical Assistant, Gyn/Oncology
- Employer: UW Health SwedishAmerican
- Location: Rockford, IL (Carbone Cancer Center of Rockford)
- Type: Full-time, days, Mon–Fri, no weekends/holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Work 100% FTE in a specialty oncology clinic with a Monday–Friday schedule and access to strong benefits, tuition help, and on-site daycare options.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,622/week (Overnights)
- Employer: CareTeam Solutions
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr overnight shift
- Pay: Approx. $2,622/week gross
Overnight travel Rad Tech role with 2+ years’ recent radiology experience required, plus support from a recruiter-focused agency and extra perks like early pay and student loan help.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,650/week
- Employer: Aequor Allied Division
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,650/week gross
Rad Tech travel assignment with standard 40-hour weeks and 10-hour shifts; good if you want steady hours and a clear 13-week commitment.
Travel Radiology Technician – $2,639/week (Nights)
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr night shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,639/week gross
Night-shift X-ray Tech role with a long-established, RN-founded travel agency that staffs facilities nationwide.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,360/week (36 hrs)
- Employer: CareTeam Solutions
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts (day)
- Pay: Approx. $2,359.80/week gross
Day-shift Rad Tech contract with slightly shorter weeks (36 hours) if you want more downtime while still earning strong travel pay.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,622/week (Days)
- Employer: CareTeam Solutions
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,622/week gross
Day-shift version of the CareTeam Rad Tech contract, ideal if you prefer daytime hours with full-time travel pay.
Travel Radiology Technician – $2,639/week (Days)
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,639/week gross
Day-shift X-ray Tech travel role with TRS Healthcare, working general radiology in a 40-hour week.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,679/week
- Employer: TotalMed Allied
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,679/week gross
Rad Tech assignment with TotalMed, handling diagnostic imaging and patient prep; requires 1+ year experience, ARRT (R), and BLS.
Travel X-Ray Technologist – $2,708/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,708/week gross
High-paying X-ray Tech contract with MedPro, including weekly pay, housing options, 401(k) match, and day-one medical benefits.
Pharmacy Technician (Retail)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week
- Pay Range: $16.50 – $25.00/hour
Front-line retail pharmacy role helping fill prescriptions and support patients, with paid training, benefits, and room to grow your pharmacy career.
Pharmacy Technician (Hospital)
- Employer: UW Health SwedishAmerican
- Location: Rockford, IL (SwedishAmerican Hospital, E State St)
- Type: Full-time, 8-hr shifts, Mon–Fri, every other weekend, rotating holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital-based tech role with shift differentials, strong benefits, and tuition reimbursement; Illinois pharmacy tech license required (with a short grace period for new applicants).
Clinic RN, Orthopedics
- Employer: UW Health SwedishAmerican
- Location: Rockford, IL (1340 Charles St Clinic)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm
- Salary: Not listed
Daytime clinic RN role in ortho with no weekends, plus a full benefits package and career growth support.
Medical Office Assistant – Surgery
- Employer: OSF HealthCare
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Pay Range: $19.32 – $21.74/hour
Blend of front-desk and clinical support in a surgical practice; good fit if you have at least 6 months of clinical or MA experience and like both patient care and admin work.
Patient Care Technician (Float)
- Employer: UW Health SwedishAmerican
- Location: Rockford, IL (SwedishAmerican Hospital)
- Type: 0.9 FTE, three 12-hr night shifts (7:00pm–7:30am), rotating weekends/holidays
- Differentials: $3/hr evenings, $4/hr nights, $3.25/hr weekends
Float PCT role for CNAs on the Illinois registry, with strong shift differentials and full benefits.
Physical Therapist (Lymphedema Focus)
- Employer: TRITAL Care
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm, no weekends/holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Outpatient-style PT position specifically seeking lymphedema experience, with a steady weekday schedule and no weekend work.
Registered Nurse – Step Down (Travel/Contract)
- Employer: Bluebird Staffing
- Location: Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center – Riverside, Rockford, IL
- Type: 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts (7:00am–7:30pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Step-down RN contract with 12-hour day shifts and no on-call, ideal if you want acute care experience plus travel-style flexibility.
Physician – Anesthesiology
- Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for Rockford facility)
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $550,000 – $630,000/year
Join a group of 12+ anesthesiologists with a broad case mix (cardiac, trauma, neuro, thoracic, robotics), 9 weeks of vacation, and potential loan repayment and PSLF eligibility.
RN Unit Supervisor – Intermediate Step-down
- Employer: Mercyhealth
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Full-time leadership role
- Pay Range: $87,370 – $139,792/year
Nurse leadership position overseeing an intermediate step-down unit, focused on staff development, quality, and patient satisfaction, with a robust benefits package.
Radiology Aide – Full-Time
- Employer: Mercyhealth
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Full-time, ~32 hrs/week, weekdays (days or PMs)
- Pay Range: $15.91 – $23.87/hour
Entry-level role transporting patients and supporting the radiology department; great starting point if you want hospital experience without a license yet.
RN – ED Observation, PRN
- Employer: Mercyhealth
- Location: Rockford, IL (JBH ED Observation)
- Type: PRN, variable shifts
- Pay Range: $34.45 – $51.68/hour
Flexible emergency/observation RN role that lets you pick up shifts as needed, with strong hourly pay and exposure to fast-paced ED care.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still live—Rockford healthcare roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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