🏥 Rockford Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Clinic & Nursing Roles

Rockford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and systems hiring across the city. If you’re in nursing or imaging, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: OSF HealthCare

OSF HealthCare Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Internship, hourly

Internship, hourly Pay: $27.26 – $35.68/hour

Perks: Sign-on bonus up to $13,500 (based on commitment), extra vacation/holiday time on day 1 for 5+ years’ experience, full OSF total rewards package.

(based on commitment), extra vacation/holiday time on day 1 for 5+ years’ experience, full OSF total rewards package. Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on radiology role where you perform imaging, guide patients through procedures, and work closely with providers in a large health system.

Employer: Solstice Health

Location: Rockford, IL 61125

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Full-time or Part-time, in-person Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Competitive salary (exact amount not listed) Perks: 401(k) with matching, flexible schedule , paid time off, access to Solstice’s Direct Primary Care model with wholesale pricing.

401(k) with matching, , paid time off, access to Solstice’s Direct Primary Care model with wholesale pricing. Why it’s worth a look: Mix of hands-on clinical work (labs, IVs, weight-loss program) and light admin in a smaller, non-insurance-based clinic focused on patient time and access.

Employer: Solstice Health

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Full-time or Part-time, in-person Schedule: Monday–Friday, daytime only (no nights, weekends, or holidays)

(no nights, weekends, or holidays) Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Competitive salary (exact amount not listed) Perks: PTO, 401(k) with matching, access to Direct Primary Care model, growth in an expanding clinic system.

PTO, 401(k) with matching, access to Direct Primary Care model, growth in an expanding clinic system. Why it’s worth a look: Great if you’re an RN who wants steady clinic hours, direct patient care, and less of the usual insurance and high-volume grind.

Employer: Solstice Health

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Full-time or Part-time, in-person Pay: Competitive salary with room to grow (exact amount not listed)

Competitive salary with room to grow (exact amount not listed) Perks: PTO, 401(k), flexible schedule, access to Direct Primary Care model, chance to help shape a lower-volume, relationship-based practice.

PTO, 401(k), flexible schedule, access to Direct Primary Care model, chance to help shape a lower-volume, relationship-based practice. Why it’s worth a look: Designed for FNPs tired of 15–20+ patients a day—more time per visit, focus on integrative medicine, wellness, and cost-effective care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Rockford employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.