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Rockford

Rockford Housing offers marketing director job

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33kqgJ_1GoMtfcO00

Rockford Housing Authority (RHA) is hiring a full-time Director of Strategic Marketing and Communications position based in Rockford. This is a full-time role; residents can review job qualifications and apply online: https://t.co/a56eVPFjk8

This content is adapted from materials provided by rockfordhousing

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