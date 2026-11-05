Free virtual training on culture and trauma Nov. 20

Winnebago County residents can join Culture + Trauma, a free virtual training from WCHD and ICOY, on November 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.. The session is open to community members in Winnebago County and will cover trauma and culture. Learn more and register: https://t.co/0FXzlPW3JN

This content is adapted from materials provided by rockfordhousing