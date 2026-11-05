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Winnebago County

Free virtual training on culture and trauma Nov. 20

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TUquU_1GoMtD6A00

Winnebago County residents can join Culture + Trauma, a free virtual training from WCHD and ICOY, on November 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.. The session is open to community members in Winnebago County and will cover trauma and culture. Learn more and register: https://t.co/0FXzlPW3JN

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