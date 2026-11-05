📣 Rockford, IL Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Rockford’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level brand work to big-ticket B2B deals. If you like talking to people and chasing goals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: KOMPAN Global

KOMPAN Global Location: Rockford, IL (home office / field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary + uncapped commissions (exact base not listed)

Sell commercial playgrounds and outdoor fitness projects from $10K to $1M+ to schools, parks, cities, and developers. Great fit if you like long sales cycles, building relationships, and having strong support from a central design and install team, plus solid benefits and home-office setup.

Employer: Renuity / Mad City Windows & Baths

Location: Rockford, IL (retail & event locations)

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Salary: $20/hour + uncapped bonuses

Entry-level role where you chat with homeowners in local stores or events and set appointments—no closing required. Paid training, no experience needed, and a clear path into in-home sales and leadership if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Rockford, IL (field-based with some office time)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: $60,000–$150,000/year (base + commission, depending on performance and experience)

Outside B2B sales role selling facility services and products to local businesses, backed by a Fortune 500 company and structured sales training. Includes car allowance, strong benefits, and clear advancement paths if you’re competitive, coachable, and like being out in the field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has related roles or can keep you in mind for the next opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.