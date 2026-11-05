🚔 Rockford Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

Rockford has steady demand for security and public safety pros right now. If you like helping people feel safe and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: UW Health SwedishAmerican

UW Health SwedishAmerican Location: Rockford, IL (SwedishAmerican Hospital, 1401 E State St)

(SwedishAmerican Hospital, 1401 E State St) Type: Full-time, 100% FTE

Schedule: 5:45am–6:15pm, every other weekend and holidays

5:45am–6:15pm, every other weekend and holidays Pay details: Competitive pay plus evening/night/weekend differentials, overtime, and on‑call pay

You’ll help keep patients, visitors, and staff safe at a major hospital campus. Role comes with strong benefits (PTO, health, retirement, tuition help, on‑site daycare) and no minimum experience required. Must have a valid driver’s license, be able to get IAHSS certification, and complete CPR/CPI/AVADE training shortly after hire.

Also listed here: Posting 1 and Posting 2 – they describe the same Security Officer role at UW Health SwedishAmerican.

Employer: Prosegur

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Other (security lead / unarmed officer)

Lead unarmed security at a client site, doing foot patrols, hazard reporting, and customer-facing security work. Good fit if you’re 18+, have a high school diploma or GED, can pass a background check and drug screen, and hold an active PERC and 20‑hour security training. You’ll use both people skills and basic computer skills while working in all weather.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.