🏭 Rockford, IL Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Rockford’s warehouses and plants are busy right now, with solid options whether you want hands-on work or a step up into leadership.

Here are a few strong picks in Manufacturing & Production around Rockford, IL this week:

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $18.10–$19.10/hour, paid weekly

Fast-paced warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Good fit if you like staying active and want flexible shifts, overtime after 40 hours, tuition help up to $5,250/year, and access to medical, dental, and vision after a short waiting period.

Employer: Kenco Group

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $67,760–$101,640/year

Lead the site quality management system for a major logistics provider. You’ll manage audits, handle customer issues, and drive continuous improvement. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid parental leave, PTO, and holidays) and room to grow in a large 3PL network.

Alternate listing with the same role and details: Quality Supervisor (Indeed)

Employer: J & M Plating Inc

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Hands-on job making and organizing product boxes so production can run smoothly. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like fast-paced, manual work, and want an entry-level role with clear tasks and deadlines. Pay and benefits info are posted on the company site at jmplating.com/benefitscareer.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.