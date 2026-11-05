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Rockford
🏥 Rockford, IL Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & Tech Roles Open
5 days ago
Rockford’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and long‑term care. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are several solid options here right now.
Inpatient RN Critical Care
- Employer: UW Health SwedishAmerican
- Location: Rockford, IL (1401 E State St)
- Type: Full-time, 90% FTE, three 12s, 7am–7pm, every other weekend
- Pay: Competitive RN pay + differentials (evening, night, weekend), overtime, on‑call
This role is in critical care with 12‑hour day shifts and strong benefits (PTO, health, retirement, tuition help, on‑site daycare). Great fit if you’re a newer or experienced RN looking to grow in an acute setting.
Inpatient RN Surg/OR – Operating Room
- Employer: UW Health SwedishAmerican
- Location: Rockford, IL (1401 E State St)
- Type: Full-time, 100% FTE, 10:30pm–7am
- Pay: Competitive RN pay + up to $15,000 sign‑on bonus, $4/hr evening, $5/hr night, $4.25/hr weekend differential, overtime, on‑call
Night‑shift OR role with a big sign‑on bonus and strong differentials. Good for RNs who like surgical cases and want stable nights with strong benefits.
RN Clinic Manager – Rockford Eye Clinic
- Employer: UW Health SwedishAmerican
- Location: 7019 Rote Rd, Rockford, IL
- Type: Full-time, 1.0 FTE, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm
Lead the Rockford Eye Clinic team, manage staff and budgets, and oversee daily clinic operations. Ideal for a BSN RN with 2+ years leadership/operations experience who wants weekday hours and a management track.
Hemodialysis RN (Nursing Home Setting)
- Employer: NPAworldwide
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $38–$45/hour (hourly, USD)
Provide chronic dialysis in a nursing home environment with steady hours and on‑the‑job dialysis training. Great entry into a high‑demand specialty without needing prior HD experience.
Patient Care Technician (Float)
- Employer: UW Health SwedishAmerican
- Location: Rockford, IL (1401 E State St)
- Type: Full-time, 90% FTE, three 12s, 7pm–7am, rotating weekends/holidays
- Requirements: Active Illinois CNA registry, BLS/CPR
Night‑shift float PCT role with differentials, overtime, and strong benefits. Good for CNAs who like variety and want hospital experience across units.
Inpatient RN Assess & Refer
(Duplicate of the Indeed posting; listing once)
- Employer: UW Health / UW Health SwedishAmerican
- Location: Rockford, IL (1401 E State St)
- Type: Full-time, 90% FTE, Day shift
- Pay: Competitive RN pay + differentials, overtime, on‑call
Work in assessment and referral, supporting patients in crisis and coordinating care. Good match for RNs interested in behavioral health and triage‑style work.
Medical Assistant, Family Medicine (Per Diem)
- Employer: UW Health
- Location: UW Health RPS 205 Health Center, Rockford, IL
- Type: Per Diem, varied schedule
- Requirements: Accredited MA or associate program or 2+ years relevant experience; AAMA certification and BLS
Per diem MA role in a family medicine clinic with shift differentials and access to UW Health’s broader benefits and growth paths. Nice if you want flexible hours in an outpatient setting.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,809/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr rotating days/nights
- Pay: Approx. $2,809 per week + stipends for those who qualify
Cath Lab Tech travel contract with aggressive pay packages, day‑1 benefits, daily pay, and 24/7 support. Best for techs with 1+ year Cath Lab experience looking to travel.
Assessment & Referral Counselor II
- Employer: UW Health
- Location: Rockford, IL (1401 E State St)
- Type: Full-time, 90% FTE, 1:00pm–1:30am, rotating weekends/holidays
- Requirements: Master’s in Social Work, Psychology, or related field; nonviolent crisis intervention within 90 days
Evening behavioral health role doing psychiatric assessments and crisis work. Good for new or experienced master’s‑level clinicians wanting hospital‑based mental health.
Ultrasonographer (CAAHEP)
- Employer: UW Health SwedishAmerican
- Location: Rockford, IL (1401 E State St)
- Type: Full-time, 100% FTE, Mon–Fri 12:30pm–9pm, rotating holidays
- Requirements: Accredited sonography program; ARDMS abdomen & OB/Gyn within 12 months; SPI passed before start
Afternoon/evening ultrasound role with strong benefits and career growth. Great for sonographers wanting stable weekday hours in a hospital setting.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,127/week
- Employer: Voca Healthcare
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts
- Pay: Approx. $3,127 per week + benefits starting first of the month after start
CT Tech travel contract with weekly pay, retention bonus, and full benefits. Good for CT techs with ~2 years’ experience who want steady daytime travel work.
Local Contract Cath Lab Technologist – $62–$65/hour
- Employer: PRN Healthcare
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $62–$65/hour
High‑pay local Cath Lab Tech contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and benefits. Nice if you’re local and want contract‑level pay without full travel.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Skilled Nursing
- Employer: Citadel Healthcare (PA Peterson at the Citadel)
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/Benefits: Daily pay, 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, training and growth
Provide hands‑on nursing care in a long‑term/short‑term rehab setting, supervising CNAs and managing resident care. Good for RNs who like geriatrics, rehab, and a close‑knit facility environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the employer’s site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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