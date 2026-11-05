🏥 Rockford, IL Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & Tech Roles Open

Rockford’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and long‑term care. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: UW Health SwedishAmerican

UW Health SwedishAmerican Location: Rockford, IL (1401 E State St)

(1401 E State St) Type: Full-time, 90% FTE, three 12s, 7am–7pm, every other weekend

Pay: Competitive RN pay + differentials (evening, night, weekend), overtime, on‑call

This role is in critical care with 12‑hour day shifts and strong benefits (PTO, health, retirement, tuition help, on‑site daycare). Great fit if you’re a newer or experienced RN looking to grow in an acute setting.

Employer: UW Health SwedishAmerican

UW Health SwedishAmerican Location: Rockford, IL (1401 E State St)

(1401 E State St) Type: Full-time, 100% FTE, 10:30pm–7am

Pay: Competitive RN pay + up to $15,000 sign‑on bonus, $4/hr evening, $5/hr night, $4.25/hr weekend differential, overtime, on‑call

Night‑shift OR role with a big sign‑on bonus and strong differentials. Good for RNs who like surgical cases and want stable nights with strong benefits.

Employer: UW Health SwedishAmerican

Location: 7019 Rote Rd, Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time, 1.0 FTE, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm

Lead the Rockford Eye Clinic team, manage staff and budgets, and oversee daily clinic operations. Ideal for a BSN RN with 2+ years leadership/operations experience who wants weekday hours and a management track.

Employer: NPAworldwide

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38–$45/hour (hourly, USD)

Provide chronic dialysis in a nursing home environment with steady hours and on‑the‑job dialysis training. Great entry into a high‑demand specialty without needing prior HD experience.

Employer: UW Health SwedishAmerican

UW Health SwedishAmerican Location: Rockford, IL (1401 E State St)

(1401 E State St) Type: Full-time, 90% FTE, three 12s, 7pm–7am, rotating weekends/holidays

Requirements: Active Illinois CNA registry, BLS/CPR

Night‑shift float PCT role with differentials, overtime, and strong benefits. Good for CNAs who like variety and want hospital experience across units.

(Duplicate of the Indeed posting; listing once)

Employer: UW Health / UW Health SwedishAmerican

Location: Rockford, IL (1401 E State St)

(1401 E State St) Type: Full-time, 90% FTE, Day shift

Pay: Competitive RN pay + differentials, overtime, on‑call

Work in assessment and referral, supporting patients in crisis and coordinating care. Good match for RNs interested in behavioral health and triage‑style work.

Employer: UW Health

Location: UW Health RPS 205 Health Center, Rockford, IL

Type: Per Diem, varied schedule

Requirements: Accredited MA or associate program or 2+ years relevant experience; AAMA certification and BLS

Per diem MA role in a family medicine clinic with shift differentials and access to UW Health’s broader benefits and growth paths. Nice if you want flexible hours in an outpatient setting.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr rotating days/nights

Pay: Approx. $2,809 per week + stipends for those who qualify

Cath Lab Tech travel contract with aggressive pay packages, day‑1 benefits, daily pay, and 24/7 support. Best for techs with 1+ year Cath Lab experience looking to travel.

Employer: UW Health

Location: Rockford, IL (1401 E State St)

(1401 E State St) Type: Full-time, 90% FTE, 1:00pm–1:30am, rotating weekends/holidays

Requirements: Master’s in Social Work, Psychology, or related field; nonviolent crisis intervention within 90 days

Evening behavioral health role doing psychiatric assessments and crisis work. Good for new or experienced master’s‑level clinicians wanting hospital‑based mental health.

Employer: UW Health SwedishAmerican

Location: Rockford, IL (1401 E State St)

(1401 E State St) Type: Full-time, 100% FTE, Mon–Fri 12:30pm–9pm, rotating holidays

Requirements: Accredited sonography program; ARDMS abdomen & OB/Gyn within 12 months; SPI passed before start

Afternoon/evening ultrasound role with strong benefits and career growth. Great for sonographers wanting stable weekday hours in a hospital setting.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts

Pay: Approx. $3,127 per week + benefits starting first of the month after start

CT Tech travel contract with weekly pay, retention bonus, and full benefits. Good for CT techs with ~2 years’ experience who want steady daytime travel work.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts

Pay: $62–$65/hour

High‑pay local Cath Lab Tech contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and benefits. Nice if you’re local and want contract‑level pay without full travel.

Employer: Citadel Healthcare (PA Peterson at the Citadel)

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Daily pay, 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, training and growth

Provide hands‑on nursing care in a long‑term/short‑term rehab setting, supervising CNAs and managing resident care. Good for RNs who like geriatrics, rehab, and a close‑knit facility environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.