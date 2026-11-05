🍽️ Rockford IL Food Service Jobs – Multiple Roles From Crew to GM

Rockford’s food scene is busy right now, from fast-casual pizza to upscale dining and casino action. Here are several solid hospitality openings if you like working with people and food.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc. Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a takeout-focused Buffalo Wild Wings GO location, bringing your passion for food and fast service. Good fit if you’re ready for the next step into restaurant management and like a high-energy, sports-bar style brand.

Employer: MOD Pizza

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Compensation: ~$18.13/hour (hourly wage $15.00 + average tips $3.13/hour)

Entry-level role where you make custom pizzas and salads, keep the store looking sharp, and bring friendly, fast service. No experience needed, age 16+, with strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and free pizza and drinks.

Employer: Rock Oak Capital Partners (for SALT.)

Location: SALT., 6860 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed (benefits include healthcare, vacation, retirement plan)

Upscale, ingredient-driven restaurant seeking a hands-on GM to run daily operations, lead the team, and own service quality and financial performance. Ideal if you have strong leadership experience in fine dining or high-end hospitality and want real decision-making power.

Employer: Hard Rock Casino Rockford (815 Entertainment)

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $39,000 – $52,000/year

Supervise front-of-house operations in the casino’s food hall and help oversee other outlets as needed. Great for someone with at least 2 years of F&B experience and 1 year in a supervisor role who wants solid benefits and a fast-paced, guest-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.