🛒 Rockford Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Rockford has some solid front-line customer service roles open right now, from tech retail to finance and manufacturing. If you like helping people and want steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kleen Tech Services

Location: Rockford, IL (travel to multiple locations)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead several retail locations and keep things running smoothly. You’ll manage staff, inventory, work orders, and quality checks, with a lot of independence. Must have a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation, be willing to commute between sites, and pass background/MVR checks. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face helping people pick the right tech. You’ll greet customers, demo products, ring up sales, and help with in-store and curbside pickup. Needs 3+ months of retail or fast-paced team experience and a flexible schedule (nights, weekends, holidays). Perks include competitive pay, employee discount, and wellness/retirement benefits.

Employer: MembersAlliance Credit Union

Location: Olde Creek Branch, Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Help credit union members with accounts, CDs, IRAs, titles, and new memberships. Great if you like detailed, people-focused work in a quieter, office-style setting. Requires HS diploma/equivalent and 1–2 years of bank or credit union experience. Offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and flexible schedule.

Employer: Estwing Manufacturing Company

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role handling calls and emails about orders, warranties, and shipping for a tool manufacturer. You’ll process orders, fix issues, and support customers and reps. Needs 3–6 months of related experience, solid computer skills (Word, Excel, Outlook), and strong attention to detail.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.