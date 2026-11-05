🔧 Rockford, IL Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Rockford has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, grounds, and equipment in top shape.

Here are several maintenance and custodial roles hiring in Rockford, IL and nearby:

Employer: Kleen-Tech Services, LLC

Kleen-Tech Services, LLC Location: Mt. Morris area (listed under Rockford, IL)

Mt. Morris area (listed under Rockford, IL) Type: Part-time, evenings

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on keeping a major job site clean, safe, and organized during evening hours. Good fit if you want steady part-time work and have some custodial experience.

Employer: Kleen-Tech Services, LLC

Kleen-Tech Services, LLC Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Type: Full-time, evening floater

Salary: Not listed

You’ll lead cleaning efforts at a large Rockford job site, keeping the space orderly and safe while floating where needed. Ideal if you have cleaning experience and like taking the lead.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Rockford, IL (industrial laundry facility)

Rockford, IL (industrial laundry facility) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: $25.96–$33.17/hour (base estimate)

You’ll repair and maintain industrial equipment like washers, dryers, conveyors, and boilers, plus handle preventive maintenance and safety issues. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, holidays, and training/career growth.

Employer: UW Health (SwedishAmerican Hospital)

(SwedishAmerican Hospital) Location: 1401 E State St, Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time, nights (100% FTE)

Salary: Not listed (shift differentials, overtime, and on-call pay available)

Hospital-based cleaning and environmental services role on the night shift. Offers PTO, medical, dental, vision, retirement, disability, parental leave, adoption assistance, tuition assistance, wellness reimbursement, and on-site day care options. On-the-job training is provided.

Employer: LV Property Management

LV Property Management Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday + rotating on-call

Salary: $22–$24/hour + monthly & quarterly bonuses

You’ll handle HVAC, plumbing, electrical, appliances, carpentry, and unit turns at apartment communities. Includes overtime opportunities, on-call stipend, medical/dental/vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, gas/mileage reimbursement, and paid certifications (EPA/CPO).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible if you bring a good attitude and solid work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.