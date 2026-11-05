📋 Rockford Admin & Clerical: Multiple Steady Office Roles

Rockford has some solid office jobs right now, from healthcare front desks to federal support roles. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: UW Health SwedishAmerican

UW Health SwedishAmerican Location: Rockford, IL (N Alpine Clinic, 1253 N Alpine Rd.)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm

Salary: Not listed (includes shift differential, overtime, on-call pay)

Front desk role in a clinic setting where you’ll greet patients, handle basic computer work, and support care teams. Comes with strong benefits (PTO, medical, dental, vision, retirement, tuition help, on-site daycare options) and room to grow your healthcare career.

Employer: Stenstrom Petroleum Services Group | Stenstrom Companies

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week, in person)

Salary: $25.00–$28.00 per hour

Busy, behind-the-scenes role supporting a service department: managing work orders, billing, shipping parts, and talking with customers and techs. Good fit if you’re organized, like problem-solving, and have solid Excel and inventory experience.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (Vet Center)

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm

Salary: Not listed (GS-07 level federal role)

You’ll be the main admin support for a counseling team serving veterans—handling scheduling, databases, timekeeping, purchasing, and front-desk duties. Good match if you have strong Microsoft Office skills and want stable federal work helping veterans.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.