💰 Rockford, IL Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Up to $80K

Rockford’s finance scene is busy right now – from pharma to tax to wealth management, there are solid paths here whether you’re early in your career or already seasoned.

Employer: PCI Pharma Services

PCI Pharma Services Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $56,720 – $63,810 + annual performance bonus

Help price and scope pharma packaging projects that support life-changing therapies. You’ll work with sales, engineering, purchasing, and design to build detailed cost estimates and proposals, using your math skills and Excel know‑how. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree or 1–3 years’ related experience and want strong benefits (PTO, health, dental, vision, FSA, 401(k)).

Employer: RSM US LLP

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,000 – $78,750

Entry-level tax role with a global middle-market leader, working with high‑net‑worth families, trusts, estates, and closely held businesses. You’ll prepare federal and state returns, do tax research, and grow toward advanced planning work. Best for someone with accounting or business degree and CPA-eligible coursework, JD, or EA, looking for hybrid work and a clear career path.

Employer: RBC Wealth Management

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $80,000 + variable compensation

Application deadline: 2026-11-09

Senior client-facing role supporting one or more Financial Advisors with prospecting, client service, research, and trading. You’ll help clients reach their financial goals while building your own career, with a 401(k) match, health benefits, PTO, and strong training. Ideal if you have 5+ years registered client associate or similar experience plus Series 7 and 66 (or 63/65).

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.