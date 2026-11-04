🚌 Rockford, IL Transportation Jobs With Multiple CDL Openings

Rockford has some solid driving roles right now, from local routes to more unique healthcare work. If you’ve got a clean record and like being on the road, there’s good money and steady hours here.

Employer: U.S. Lubricants (division of U.S. Venture, Inc. )

U.S. Lubricants (division of ) Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $29/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Bulk tanker route work hauling liquid loads, home every day with a set daytime schedule (around 7:00am–3:30pm, plus overtime). Needs Class B CDL with Tanker, Hazmat, and Airbrakes, age 23+, able to lift up to 80 lbs, and meet DOT medical requirements.

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive Class A equipment (dry van, roll-off, vacuum, tanker) and help with hazardous waste cleanup at customer sites. Good fit if you know DOT and hazmat rules, don’t mind physical labor, and want variety beyond just sitting behind the wheel.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Great entry role if you want flexible hours and like cars. You’ll deliver parts in company vehicles, help in the store, handle returns and payments, and give basic automotive advice. Only needs a regular driver’s license, age 18+, and ability to lift and load parts.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Rockford, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19.40 – $29.10/hour

Drive and set up a mobile clinic tractor-trailer, keep DOT logs, and help staff with patient care tasks and exam room setup. Needs Class A CDL, 3+ years tractor/trailer experience, clean record, and comfort with both driving and light clinical support work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.