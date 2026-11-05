Rockdale bulky item disposal options and fees

Rockdale residents can dispose of bulky household items through scheduled pickup or by hauling items to the City Public Works disposal site on Mill Avenue. To schedule a pickup for items like mattresses, furniture, white goods, and other bulky waste, call Rockdale City Hall at (512) 446-2511; most items cost $30 per item and other bulky waste is $30 per 2 cubic yards, with charges added to your City utility bill. Residents who haul their own items must first pay at City Hall, with fees of $32 for a level-load pickup truck, $63 for a pickup with sideboards, $43 for a single-axle trailer, $87 for a double-axle trailer, and extra-large loads priced by the Public Works Director; prohibited items include tires, paint, chemicals, hazardous waste, batteries, electronics, construction debris, and appliances containing Freon.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Rockdale