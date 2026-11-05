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Rockdale
0.57-acre commercial site for sale near downtown
7 days ago
TX Rec Land Real Estate is listing a 0.57-acre commercial property near downtown Rockdale, marketed as a ready space for entrepreneurs, investors, or restaurateurs to build a custom business concept. The listing price is $500,000, and the listing broker is John Dean. View the full listing here: View listing.
This content is adapted from materials provided by TX Rec Land Real Estate
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