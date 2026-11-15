Rockaway has some solid driving gigs right now, from big-name shippers to local pizza runs. Good mix of seasonal and steady work if you like being on the road.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Rockaway, NJ

Rockaway, NJ Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76 per mile (paid weekly)

Drive your own vehicle delivering packages for UPS during busy season. Physically active, fast-paced work with flexible days Monday–Saturday, including some holidays; no prior experience needed, but you must lift up to 70 lbs and meet UPS vehicle and appearance rules.

Employer: Domino’s (local franchise)

(local franchise) Location: Rockaway, NJ

Rockaway, NJ Type: Full-time

Pay: Drivers currently average $18–$25/hour (hourly wage + mileage + tips)

Deliver pizzas for a locally owned Domino’s with nightly cash from tips and mileage. You’ll need 2+ years of driving experience, a clean driving record, and weekend availability.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.