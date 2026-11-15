Rockaway has some very special dogs hoping for a second chance. From a gentle senior to playful young pups, each one is ready to love their new family.

Breed: Pitsky (Pit Bull / Husky mix)

Pitsky (Pit Bull / Husky mix) Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $0 (fee waived)

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Rockaway, NJ)

About Juice:

Juice was rescued from an abandoned house about 18 months ago after suffering physical abuse and neglect. He was malnourished and weak, but with time, good food, and care, he has come a long way. He does have arthritis, so he prefers not to be physically moved and responds best to treats and short walks when you need him to get up. His rescuer describes him as stubborn but very sweet and loving and is heartbroken to rehome him due to an upcoming move.

Juice needs a patient, understanding home that can respect his physical limits and give him a calm, loving place to enjoy his golden years.

👉 Meet Juice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound / Mixed Breed (medium)

Treeing Walker Coonhound / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Young (about 2 years)

Young (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Weight: ~40 lbs

~40 lbs Adoption fee: $415

Shelter: Eleventh Hour Rescue

About Lapa:

Lapa is a gentle, easygoing sweetheart from Kosovo who spent her early life on the streets. You’d never guess it from her friendly nature. She is wonderful with other dogs, doesn’t mind cats, and has a calm, pleasant personality. One of her cutest quirks: she loves car rides, even to the vet!

Lapa would be a great match for many homes, especially those who enjoy walks and adventures but also appreciate a relaxed companion.

👉 Meet Lapa Albania and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tibetan Terrier / Mixed Breed (medium)

Tibetan Terrier / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Weight: ~21 lbs

~21 lbs Adoption fee: $415

Shelter: Eleventh Hour Rescue

About Kelly:

Kelly is a small, brave mama from Kosovo with a big story. She was found living in a graveyard, where she had given birth to six puppies. She and her babies were rescued, and now that her mom duties are done, it’s finally Kelly’s turn to be cared for. She’s an adorable, compact girl who’s ready for a safe, loving home.

Kelly would do well with adopters who can give her patience, kindness, and the security she’s never really had.

👉 Meet Kelly Albania and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (unknown type)

Hound (unknown type) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate with tan

Brown/chocolate with tan Adoption fee: $415

Shelter: Eleventh Hour Rescue

About Hershey:

Just like his name, Hershey is sweet and irresistible. He has a rich chocolate coat and soulful eyes that will win you over fast. Hershey came from an overcrowded home when his elderly owner could no longer care for all the dogs. Despite the big change, he’s adjusting well and learning that the world has many good things to offer.

Hershey is a great choice for someone who loves hounds and wants a friendly, good-natured companion.

👉 Meet Hershey Lonestar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Poodle / Maltese

Miniature Poodle / Maltese Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $415

Shelter: Eleventh Hour Rescue

About Dolly:

Dolly was found alone in a Walmart parking lot before rescue stepped in to help her. She’s described as having big energy and an even bigger personality. This happy-go-lucky girl wakes up ready to take on the world and “brings the party” wherever she goes.

Dolly is ideal for an active home that enjoys playtime, fun, and a lively little dog with lots of spirit.

👉 Meet Dolly Lonestar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Young (about 1.5 years)

Young (about 1.5 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Weight: ~40 lbs

~40 lbs Adoption fee: $415 — fully sponsored (no fee to adopter)

Shelter: Eleventh Hour Rescue

About Nakita:

Nakita is a sweet, friendly black Lab mix with tons of love to give. At about 40 lbs, she’s a great medium size. She loves people, kids, and other dogs, and enjoys active play. She can be a bit rough-and-tumble when playing, but she listens well and accepts corrections from her dog friends.

With her adoption fee fully sponsored, Nakita is an especially great option for a family looking for a fun, social companion.

👉 Meet Nakita Dixon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Rockaway, NJ, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and family so these pups can find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.