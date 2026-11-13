Rockaway’s retail scene is busy, especially around the mall and big shopping spots. If you like helping people and being on your feet, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette Location: Rockaway, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $15.92/hour + tips (after training)

Work as a cashier and barista in a busy bakery café, making drinks, handling the register, and keeping pastry displays stocked and looking great. Flexible shifts, discounted meals, and even a free birthday cake make this a nice fit if you enjoy a fast pace and friendly customer service.

Employer: Skechers

Skechers Location: Rockaway, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Help customers find the right shoes, run the register, and keep the store looking sharp. This role offers a flexible schedule, on-the-job training, and strong employee discounts—good if you want an entry-level retail job with room to grow.

Employer: Pandora Jewelry

Location: 301 Mount Hope Avenue, Rockaway, NJ 07866 (Rockaway Town Square)

(Rockaway Town Square) Type: Part-time (core staff, consistent schedule)

Pay: $15.92–$18.25/hour, commensurate with experience

Join Pandora as a core sales associate, helping customers style jewelry and hitting sales goals in a high-energy store. You’ll get a consistent part-time schedule, sales bonus potential, a 401(k), and product discounts if you can work key shifts like nights, weekends, and holidays.

If something here looks good, apply soon and don’t be shy about following up—Rockaway stores move fast when they find someone reliable.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.