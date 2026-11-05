🛒 Rockaway, NJ Retail Jobs With Multiple Growth Opportunities

Rockaway’s retail scene is busy right now—great if you like working with people and staying on your feet. Here are several solid customer-facing roles hiring locally.

Employer: J.Crew Factory

J.Crew Factory Location: Rockaway, NJ

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: Competitive base pay + bonus (exact rate not listed)

Competitive base pay + bonus (exact rate not listed) Perks: Up to 60% employee discount , 401(k) with company match, travel/fitness/phone discounts (eligibility varies)

Up to , 401(k) with company match, travel/fitness/phone discounts (eligibility varies) Why it’s worth a look: Great fit if you love fashion and helping shoppers find outfits. You’ll work on the sales floor, support store tasks, and enjoy a strong clothing discount across J.Crew, J.Crew Factory, and Madewell.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Rockaway, NJ

Type: Full-time

Target Pay Range: $50,500 – $64,500/year (based on a 38-hour work week)

(based on a 38-hour work week) Why it’s worth a look: Lead the apparel department, coach a team, and help athletes and shoppers find the right gear. This is a step up from basic retail—mix of sales, scheduling, training, and sometimes running the whole store.

Employer: QuickChek

Location: Rockaway, NJ

Type: Likely Full-time (assistant manager role)

Likely (assistant manager role) Pay Range: $19.25 – $25.31/hour

Perks: Weekly pay, pay on-demand , medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match up to 6% , bonuses, tuition help, growth paths

Weekly pay, , medical/dental/vision, , bonuses, tuition help, growth paths Why it’s worth a look: Good for experienced retail or food service leaders. You’ll run shifts, coach the team, keep the store clean and safe, and help drive sales—with clear advancement opportunities.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Rockaway, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $15.92 – $19.00/hour or services pay per Ulta’s plan, plus possible tips and overtime

or services pay per Ulta’s plan, plus possible tips and overtime Requirements: Cosmetology license

Why it’s worth a look: Ideal if you’re licensed and love hair and beauty. You’ll do cuts, color, styling, and more, while earning from services, product sales, and tips in a busy, well-known beauty retailer.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Rockaway roles like these tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.