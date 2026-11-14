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🏥 Rock Valley, IA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles Now Hiring
Rock Valley’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on senior care to full-scope family medicine. If you’re looking to stay local and build a stable career, these openings are worth a look.
Resident Assistant – Overnight
- Employer: Jaybird Senior Living
- Location: Rock Valley, IA
- Type: Full-time, Overnight
- Salary: Not listed
Support seniors with personal care on the night shift, following each resident’s care plan under a Healthcare Coordinator. This role offers competitive pay, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, flexible hours, and on-demand pay, plus room to grow in a fast-growing senior living company.
Resident Assistant
- Employer: Jaybird Senior Living
- Location: Rock Valley, IA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on caregiving for elderly residents, including daily living support, vital signs, and activity encouragement. You get the same strong benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, flexible hours, on-demand pay) with a schedule that can fit around school, family, or another job.
Physician – Family Practice
- Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a local health system)
- Location: Rock Valley, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive compensation with production incentives (exact amount not listed)
Join a team of 3 Family Medicine physicians, 1 PA, and 2 NPs in an outpatient-focused clinic seeing about 25 patients/day. Optional paid ER call, on-site imaging and lab, visa sponsorship (J-1/H-1B), and support from CompHealth for salary negotiation, licensing, and relocation make this a strong fit for both new and experienced doctors.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Rock Valley tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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