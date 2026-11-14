Rock Springs has some very special cats hoping for a cozy home to call their own. All of these kitties are at Rock Springs Animal Control and are looking for caring families.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Rock Springs Animal Control

Phone: (307) 352-1455

Graphite is a handsome young longhaired boy who’s ready to grow up in a real home instead of a kennel. With his soft coat and youthful energy, he’ll make a lovely companion for someone who wants a younger cat to bond with.

👉 Meet Graphite and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Rock Springs Animal Control

Phone: (307) 352-1455

Truffle is an adult shorthair girl who’s past the kitten chaos and ready for a calmer, more settled life. If you’re looking for a grown-up cat to share your days and your couch, Truffle could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Truffle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Rock Springs Animal Control

Phone: (307) 352-1455

Norman is a sweet, friendly guy with a heart as big as his paws — and those paws have extra toes for extra loving. He loves affection and companionship and would be a wonderful cuddly sidekick who fills your home with purrs and personality.

👉 Meet Norman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Rock Springs, WY, please consider visiting Rock Springs Animal Control or giving them a call at (307) 352-1455 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these kitties find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.