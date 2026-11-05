🚌 Rock Springs, WY Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driving Roles

Rock Springs has steady demand for safe, reliable drivers, especially around oilfield work and local equipment moves. If you like being on the road and home most nights, these are worth a look.

Employer: Jacam Catalyst

Jacam Catalyst Location: Rock Springs, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive to oilfield customer sites delivering chemicals, samples, and doing light repairs while keeping equipment in good shape. You’ll work indoors and outdoors in all weather, lift up to 50 lbs, and need at least a Class B CDL with Hazmat, Tanker, and Airbrake (Class A for tractor‑trailer), plus a clean drug screen and current medical card.

Employer: Dirt Lizzards Trucking

Dirt Lizzards Trucking Location: Rock Springs, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.00 – $28.00/hour (DOE)

Local Class A role hauling water and aggregates, with tanker and doubles endorsements required and tanker/belly dump experience preferred. Expect shift work and some weekends, but you should be home every night; must pass drug/alcohol testing and have a clean MVR.

Employer: U-Haul

U-Haul Location: Rock Springs, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes $100 hiring bonus)

Move U‑Haul trucks and trailers between centers, dealers, and the repair shop, doing basic visual inspections and keeping a driver log. Requires a valid driver’s license, ability to use mobile apps, and comfort working indoors/outdoors and lifting around 50 lbs; U‑Haul offers paid training, benefits (if eligible), and “hire fast, pay fast” same‑day pay options.

Employer: U-Haul

U-Haul Location: Rock Springs, WY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (includes $100 hiring bonus)

Similar to the full-time role but with part-time hours, ideal if you want extra income without a full schedule. You’ll shuttle equipment, complete electronic paperwork, and get access to on‑the‑job training, wellness programs, and employee discounts, if eligible.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s a contact or “similar jobs” link that can open more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.