🏥 Rock Springs WY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles

Rock Springs has a steady flow of healthcare openings right now, from public health nursing to retail pharmacy and travel allied roles.

Here are a few solid options if you’re looking to stay local or hit the road.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Rock Springs, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the pharmacy inside a major grocery chain, focusing on accurate prescriptions, vaccines, and strong customer service. Good fit if you like a busy retail setting and want to manage techs, inventory, and day‑to‑day pharmacy operations.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Rock Springs, WY (Travel assignment)

Type: Travel / 13-week contract

Pay: $1,995 per week (based on 40 hours; tax-free stipend TBD)

(based on 40 hours; tax-free stipend TBD) Schedule: Day shift, 8-hour shifts, 40 hours/week

Start Date: 11/30/2026

Short-term travel role for a Surgical Tech who wants steady hours and solid weekly pay. Comes with typical travel benefits like medical from day one, housing support, and 401(k) matching.

Employer: Sweetwater County

Location: Rock Springs, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Public health RN role focused on maternal and child health, clinics, and community education. You’ll do assessments, meds, triage calls, and teach families about health promotion and disease prevention across the county.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and keep checking—Rock Springs healthcare jobs tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.