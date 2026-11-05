🛒 Rock Springs Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs

Rock Springs has a nice mix of steady retail work and fun seasonal gigs right now. Good options here whether you want part-time hours or a full-time leadership role.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Rock Springs, WY

Type: Part-time

Pay: About $16.00/hour (depends on experience)

(depends on experience) Why it’s worth a look: Steady hours within 6am–10pm, plus PTO (up to 152 hours/year), paid sick time, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and employee discounts. Great if you like staying busy stocking, keeping the store organized, and helping customers.

Employer: The Home Depot

Location: Rock Springs, WY

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Leadership role on the store management team, overseeing order fulfillment, freight, and customer service. You’ll act as Manager on Duty, coach associates, handle staffing and training, and keep the store running safely and smoothly. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience and like a hands-on, fast-paced environment.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Location: Rock Springs, WY

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Why it’s worth a look: Help lead the Santa photo set team and build leadership experience in scheduling, coaching, and daily operations. Offers flexible hours, same-day pay options, and fun holiday perks like a free Santa visit, photo prints, and cards for friends and family.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Location: Rock Springs, WY

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Why it’s worth a look: Great for teens and adults (must be 16+) who enjoy working with kids and families. You’ll greet guests, take photos, run the register, and keep the Santa set running smoothly. Flexible scheduling, same-day pay options, and fun holiday perks make this a nice short-term gig.

Employer: Alliance Mobile – AT&T Authorized Retailer

Location: Rock Springs, WY

Type: Full-time (45–50 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.00/hour + performance bonuses (avg. +$2,000/month)

Why it’s worth a look: Run an AT&T wireless store, lead a sales team, and drive results in a high-energy setting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holiday pay, plus 50% off your AT&T wireless bill and strong promotion potential.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.