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🏭 Rock Island Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Rock Island’s shop floors are busy right now, and several plants are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like working with tools, machines, and metal, these are worth a look.
Metal Finisher (BC) – 1st Shift
- Employer: McLaughlin Body Company
- Location: Rock Island, IL
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: Not listed
Grind, smooth, and finish metal parts and assemblies before they go to paint. You’ll use grinders, sanders, and overhead cranes/hoists to get parts to spec, including some overhead work.
Parser, Level 1
- Employer: Inpro/Seal LLC (Dover Precision Components)
- Location: Rock Island, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00 – $24.60 per hour + discretionary bonus
Support the production floor by printing and releasing jobs, pulling O-rings and cord stock, and updating the ERP system. Good fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, and comfortable on your feet in a climate‑controlled plant.
3rd Shift Heat Treat Induction Hand-feeder
- Employer: Tri-City Heat Treat Company
- Location: Rock Island, IL 61201
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Pay: From $20.00 per hour + $1/hr shift premium
Work alongside an induction operator feeding and monitoring heat-treat machines and cut-off saws. Includes precision testing work and comes with health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a 6‑month retention bonus.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company may have other roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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