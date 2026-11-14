Rock Island’s shop floors are busy right now, and several plants are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like working with tools, machines, and metal, these are worth a look.

Employer: McLaughlin Body Company

McLaughlin Body Company Location: Rock Island, IL

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed

Grind, smooth, and finish metal parts and assemblies before they go to paint. You’ll use grinders, sanders, and overhead cranes/hoists to get parts to spec, including some overhead work.

Employer: Inpro/Seal LLC (Dover Precision Components)

Location: Rock Island, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $24.60 per hour + discretionary bonus

Support the production floor by printing and releasing jobs, pulling O-rings and cord stock, and updating the ERP system. Good fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, and comfortable on your feet in a climate‑controlled plant.

Employer: Tri-City Heat Treat Company

Location: Rock Island, IL 61201

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: From $20.00 per hour + $1/hr shift premium

Work alongside an induction operator feeding and monitoring heat-treat machines and cut-off saws. Includes precision testing work and comes with health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a 6‑month retention bonus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company may have other roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.