Rock Island’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in nursing or behavioral health, there are several solid options with good pay and growth.

Employer: UnityPoint Health

UnityPoint Health Location: Rock Island, IL (Surgical ICU – Rock Island campus)

(Surgical ICU – Rock Island campus) Type: Full-time (0.9 FTE)

Salary: $32.73–$49.09/hour

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on for full-time

for full-time Shift: Nights, 6:45 PM – 7:15 AM, weekend night package available

Work in an 8-bed surgical ICU with a 1:2 nurse-to-patient ratio, caring for open-heart, trauma, thoracic, vascular, and complex abdominal cases. Great fit if you want high-acuity experience, advanced tech (balloon pumps, CRRT, vasoactive drips), and strong benefits including PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition help.

Employer: UnityPoint Health

UnityPoint Health Location: Rock Island, IL (Quad Cities campuses)

(Quad Cities campuses) Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE)

Salary: $32.73–$49.09/hour

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on for external candidates

for external candidates Shift: Monday–Friday, 8-hour day shifts (start 6:30–8:30 AM), call required (one night/week, every 5th weekend)

Join a large surgical services team with 16 ORs, open-heart suites, and specialized urology rooms. You’ll rotate through a wide mix of cases (cardiothoracic, vascular, robotic, ortho, neuro, GYN, urology, cataracts) and build strong perioperative skills in a team-focused setting.

Employer: Arcadia Care

Location: Rock Island, IL

Type: Listed as Internship (requires experienced LPN or RN )

Listed as (requires experienced ) Salary: Not listed

Hybrid role combining Infection Preventionist and Wound Nurse duties in a long-term care setting. You’ll oversee infection control programs, antibiotic stewardship, and vaccination tracking, plus provide direct skin and wound care to residents. Requires a nursing degree, current LPN/RN license, 2+ years’ experience, CPR, and infection-prevention training.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Rock Island, IL

Type: Full-time (part-time options also mentioned)

(part-time options also mentioned) Salary: Not listed (PBS provides a compensation estimator online)

Provide ABA services for individuals with autism and behavioral needs in home, school, and community settings. Role includes FBAs, treatment planning, supervising RBTs/assistants, and close family collaboration. Highlights: flexible caseloads, quarterly bonus (10% annually), PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, CEUs, and strong mentorship. Open to BCBA and BCaBA with active certification.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.