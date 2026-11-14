30 former Rock Island Metro high school football players are on 2026 college football rosters across 22 colleges, based on team rosters posted as of Nov. 1.

These athletes come from 11 area high schools, including Rock Island, Moline, Alleman Catholic, United Township, Geneseo, Rockridge, Orion, Riverdale, Annawan, Sherrard, and Cambridge Jr/Sr.

They’re playing at all NCAA levels:

6 at Division I programs (schools like Arizona, Illinois, Michigan State, Northern Iowa, Notre Dame, Western Illinois )

at programs (schools like ) 4 at Division II programs (including McKendree, Northwest Missouri State, Upper Iowa, Winona State )

at programs (including ) 20 at Division III programs (such as Aurora, Carleton, Coe, Concordia, Dubuque, Illinois Wesleyan, Knox, Lakeland, Monmouth, Wartburg, Washington University in St. Louis)

The article lists each athlete by name, high school, college, NCAA division, and class year, so families and fans can follow local grads at the next level.