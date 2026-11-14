Rock Island has some solid front‑line customer service roles open right now, especially if you like working with people and handling money.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center Location: Rock Island, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour

Help customers get access to furniture, electronics, and appliances while growing your skills in credit, collections, and customer service. Weekly pay, Sundays off, and a long list of benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more) make this a strong option if you want a steady schedule and room to advance.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Rock Island, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $21.00–$28.00/hour (plus possible incentives/bonuses)

(plus possible incentives/bonuses) Posting End Date: November 19, 2026 (may close early)

Frontline banking role where you open accounts, handle teller transactions, and have one-on-one money conversations with customers. Comes with a strong benefits package (health, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, tuition help, and more) and clear paths to grow your career inside a big national bank.

Employer: Ascentra Credit Union

Location: Rock Island, IL

Type: Likely full-time, non-exempt (hourly)

Likely (hourly) Pay: Not listed

Great fit if you like face-to-face member service and detailed work. You’ll handle cash, balance your drawer and vault, process deposits and payments, and refer members to credit union products—while working in a professional, community-focused setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby branches.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.