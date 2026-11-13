📢 3 Rock Island-area wrestlers on 2026–27 college rosters

Three local high school wrestling standouts from the Rock Island metro area are listed on 2026–27 college wrestling rosters.

Here’s who made it:

Antonio Parker – Rock Island High School alum, sophomore at Cumberland (Tenn.) , competing in the NAIA .

– Rock Island High School alum, at , competing in the . Noah Tapia – Moline High School alum, senior at Hofstra , an NCAA Division I program.

– Moline High School alum, at , an program. Timothy Sebastian – Geneseo High School alum, sophomore at Wabash, an NCAA Division III program.

These roster spots are based on college athletics websites as of Nov. 4. It’s a nice snapshot of local talent continuing their wrestling careers at the next level.