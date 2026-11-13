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3 Rock Island-area wrestlers land 2026–27 college roster spots
11 days ago
📢 3 Rock Island-area wrestlers on 2026–27 college rosters
Three local high school wrestling standouts from the Rock Island metro area are listed on 2026–27 college wrestling rosters.
Here’s who made it:
- Antonio Parker – Rock Island High School alum, sophomore at Cumberland (Tenn.), competing in the NAIA.
- Noah Tapia – Moline High School alum, senior at Hofstra, an NCAA Division I program.
- Timothy Sebastian – Geneseo High School alum, sophomore at Wabash, an NCAA Division III program.
These roster spots are based on college athletics websites as of Nov. 4. It’s a nice snapshot of local talent continuing their wrestling careers at the next level.
More Info: 3 athletes from Rock Island Metro high schools on ...
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