🚌 Rock Island IL Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Routes

Rock Island has some solid transportation openings right now, from local delivery to school routes. Most of these keep you close to home and offer steady hours.

Employer: Core-Mark International

Core-Mark International Location: Rock Island, IL

Rock Island, IL Type: Full-time

Salary: $67K–$72K 1st year average, 4-day week

Home-daily CDL-A role with a 4-day work week (Tue–Fri), day shift (4:30 a.m. start), and Saturday–Monday off. You’ll run local food delivery routes and get Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, employee stock purchase plan, PTO, and annual merit increases.

Employer: Johannes Bus Service

Johannes Bus Service Location: Rock Island, IL

Rock Island, IL Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Great fit if you like working with kids and want shorter, split shifts. You’ll help students follow bus rules, stay in assigned seats, and manage seatbelts/harnesses. Includes paid time off and a referral program.

Employer: Zeglin's TV & Appliance

Location: Rock Island, IL

Rock Island, IL Type: Full-time

Pay: $37,748–$40,171 per year

Local, in-person role delivering and installing major household appliances—no CDL required, just a valid driver’s license and ability to do heavy lifting. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and 7 paid holidays.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application this week while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.