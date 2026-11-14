📢 2025 coaching pay at local colleges in Rock Island County

In 2025, a total of 60 coaches working at colleges in Rock Island County earned an average salary of $37,589, based on data from the U.S. Department of Education.

Two local post‑secondary schools reported paying coaches:

Augustana College – average coaching salary: $41,178

– average coaching salary: Black Hawk College – average coaching salary: $14,260

Across the county:

Male coaches of men’s teams earned an average of $38,168 .

earned an average of . Female coaches of women’s teams earned an average of $31,521.

Rock Island County’s average coaching salary ranked 18th highest among Illinois counties with post‑secondary schools in 2025.