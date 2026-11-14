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📢 2025 coaching salaries at Rock Island County colleges
12 days ago
📢 2025 coaching pay at local colleges in Rock Island County
In 2025, a total of 60 coaches working at colleges in Rock Island County earned an average salary of $37,589, based on data from the U.S. Department of Education.
Two local post‑secondary schools reported paying coaches:
- Augustana College – average coaching salary: $41,178
- Black Hawk College – average coaching salary: $14,260
Across the county:
- Male coaches of men’s teams earned an average of $38,168.
- Female coaches of women’s teams earned an average of $31,521.
Rock Island County’s average coaching salary ranked 18th highest among Illinois counties with post‑secondary schools in 2025.
More Info: 60 coaches at institutions in Rock Island County e...
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