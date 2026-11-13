💰 Over $5.3 million in federal Farm Service Agency (FSA) payments went to farms in Rock Island County in 2025, according to USDA records.

The county’s total was $5,344,883, spread across 1,338 individual payments to 474 recipients. That’s a big jump from $1,279,471 in 2024.

The largest single recipient listed was Todd Declercq, who received $131,398 through three programs: Emergency Commodity Assistance Program, Supplemental Disaster Relief Non-Specialty Crops 1, and Conservation Reserve Program Payment – Annual Rental.

FSA reported payments in the county under 8 programs. The biggest was the Emergency Commodity Assistance Program, totaling $3,368,935. Other major programs included:

Conservation Reserve Program – Annual Rental: $1,416,345

Supplemental Disaster Relief Non-Specialty Crops 1: $509,571

These USDA Farm Service Agency programs help producers manage market risks, recover from disasters, and conserve natural resources. FSA payment records are public and can be downloaded from the agency’s website or requested under the Freedom of Information Act.