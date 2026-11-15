Rock Hill’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to behind-the-scenes support. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Internship / Travel , 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts

Internship / , 36 hrs/week, 12-hour Pay: $1,887 per week (travel package; may differ for local candidates)

This 13-week travel contract is great if you like variety and strong weekly pay. Coast also guarantees stipends for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts, adding extra income security.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Piedmont Physician Network

Location: Rock Hill, SC (clinic/physician office setting)

(clinic/physician office setting) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Clinic-based RN role focused on triage, patient education, and supporting physicians—no hospital floor work. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more) plus career development and continuing education.

Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Health)

Location: Rock Hill, SC (mobile / various military sites in SC)

(mobile / various military sites in SC) Type: PRN, independent contractor

PRN, Pay: Not listed

Weekend-heavy PRN work doing health readiness assessments for Reserve and National Guard members—no diagnosing or prescribing. Good fit if you’re an NP who can travel, handle fast-paced events, and wants flexible, mission-focused side income.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Rock Hill, SC (home health)

(home health) Type: PRN

Pay Range: $53,528 – $80,292 annual total cash target, $25.73 – $38.60/hr, $30.88 – $46.32 per visit point

Provide in-home OT services under an OT’s supervision, helping patients stay independent at home. Strong pay structure with per-visit and hourly components, plus access to comprehensive benefits and 401(k) if you meet eligibility.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Rock Hill, SC (in person)

Type: Full-time , ~ 42 hrs/week

, ~ Pay: $24.72 – $29.77 per hour

Perfect entry role if you want to break into healthcare without clinical work. You’ll handle claims, coding references, and patient billing questions, with benefits like 401(k), dental insurance, flexible schedule, parental leave, and a retirement plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors open faster once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.