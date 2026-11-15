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Rock Hill
🏥 Rock Hill Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings, Some $80K+
5 days ago
Rock Hill’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to behind-the-scenes support. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – Nights (13-Week Assignment)
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Type: Internship / Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts
- Pay: $1,887 per week (travel package; may differ for local candidates)
This 13-week travel contract is great if you like variety and strong weekly pay. Coast also guarantees stipends for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts, adding extra income security.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Physician Network
- Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Piedmont Physician Network
- Location: Rock Hill, SC (clinic/physician office setting)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Clinic-based RN role focused on triage, patient education, and supporting physicians—no hospital floor work. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more) plus career development and continuing education.
PRN Nurse Practitioner – Military Health Readiness
- Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Health)
- Location: Rock Hill, SC (mobile / various military sites in SC)
- Type: PRN, independent contractor
- Pay: Not listed
Weekend-heavy PRN work doing health readiness assessments for Reserve and National Guard members—no diagnosing or prescribing. Good fit if you’re an NP who can travel, handle fast-paced events, and wants flexible, mission-focused side income.
Occupational Therapy Assistant – PRN Home Health
- Employer: Optum / Amedisys
- Location: Rock Hill, SC (home health)
- Type: PRN
- Pay Range: $53,528 – $80,292 annual total cash target, $25.73 – $38.60/hr, $30.88 – $46.32 per visit point
Provide in-home OT services under an OT’s supervision, helping patients stay independent at home. Strong pay structure with per-visit and hourly components, plus access to comprehensive benefits and 401(k) if you meet eligibility.
Full-Time Medical Billing Specialist – No Experience Needed
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Rock Hill, SC (in person)
- Type: Full-time, ~42 hrs/week
- Pay: $24.72 – $29.77 per hour
Perfect entry role if you want to break into healthcare without clinical work. You’ll handle claims, coding references, and patient billing questions, with benefits like 401(k), dental insurance, flexible schedule, parental leave, and a retirement plan.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors open faster once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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