Rock Hill has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. Each one has a unique personality and a lot of love to give.

Breed: Redbone Coonhound mix

Redbone Coonhound mix Age: Puppy (about 15 weeks)

Puppy (about 15 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Halfway There Rescue

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Butterball is a young hound pup with velvety floppy ears, soulful eyes, and a big, loving heart. He loves to explore the world nose-first and enjoys every new adventure. After playtime, he turns into a lap dog, happy to curl up for naps and belly rubs.

He’s looking for a patient, loving family who can help him learn puppy manners, take him on fun outings, and share plenty of couch space.

👉 Meet Butterball and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For more info, contact Halfway There Rescue: check their Adoptapet profile for current phone and email details.

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix

Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 11 pounds

About 11 pounds Color: White

White Shelter: Halfway There Rescue

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Simon is a tiny dog with a big personality and an even bigger heart. He loves toys, walks, cozy naps, and especially snuggling with his people. He’s happiest when he can be close to someone and would make a wonderful little companion.

House-trained

Does well left uncrated and has not shown destructive behavior

and has not shown destructive behavior Treat-motivated and eager to please, so he’s ready to keep learning

👉 Meet Simon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For more info, contact Halfway There Rescue: check their Adoptapet profile for current phone and email details.

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Halfway There Rescue

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Esme is a young girl with a big personality, a silly side, and lots of love to give. She’s playful, fun, and loves to make you laugh with her adorable antics. Whether she’s zooming around or soaking up attention, she’s all about bringing extra joy to your day.

She’s still young, with many adventures ahead and plenty of love to share with her future family.

👉 Meet Esme and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For more info, contact Halfway There Rescue: check their Adoptapet profile for current phone and email details.

Breed: Shepherd / Labrador Retriever mix

Shepherd / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 53 pounds

About 53 pounds Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Halfway There Rescue

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Ada is a goofy, playful girl full of personality. She loves simple joys: playing with her favorite toys and then settling down with a good bone to chew.

From her foster notes:

Gets along wonderfully with the resident dog

Has been friendly with the resident kitten

Potty trained

Walks nicely on leash

Ada is ready for a family who wants a fun, social dog to share their life with.

👉 Meet Ada and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For more info, contact Halfway There Rescue: check their Adoptapet profile for current phone and email details.

If you’re in or near Rock Hill, SC, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs, or share their links so they can find their families faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.