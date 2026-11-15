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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Rock Hill
Rock Hill has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. Each one has a unique personality and a lot of love to give.
Butterball
- Breed: Redbone Coonhound mix
- Age: Puppy (about 15 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Shelter: Halfway There Rescue
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
Butterball is a young hound pup with velvety floppy ears, soulful eyes, and a big, loving heart. He loves to explore the world nose-first and enjoys every new adventure. After playtime, he turns into a lap dog, happy to curl up for naps and belly rubs.
He’s looking for a patient, loving family who can help him learn puppy manners, take him on fun outings, and share plenty of couch space.
👉 Meet Butterball and apply to adopt on adoptapet
For more info, contact Halfway There Rescue: check their Adoptapet profile for current phone and email details.
Simon
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 11 pounds
- Color: White
- Shelter: Halfway There Rescue
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
Simon is a tiny dog with a big personality and an even bigger heart. He loves toys, walks, cozy naps, and especially snuggling with his people. He’s happiest when he can be close to someone and would make a wonderful little companion.
- House-trained
- Does well left uncrated and has not shown destructive behavior
- Treat-motivated and eager to please, so he’s ready to keep learning
👉 Meet Simon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
For more info, contact Halfway There Rescue: check their Adoptapet profile for current phone and email details.
Esme
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Halfway There Rescue
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
Esme is a young girl with a big personality, a silly side, and lots of love to give. She’s playful, fun, and loves to make you laugh with her adorable antics. Whether she’s zooming around or soaking up attention, she’s all about bringing extra joy to your day.
She’s still young, with many adventures ahead and plenty of love to share with her future family.
👉 Meet Esme and apply to adopt on adoptapet
For more info, contact Halfway There Rescue: check their Adoptapet profile for current phone and email details.
Ada
- Breed: Shepherd / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 53 pounds
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Halfway There Rescue
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
Ada is a goofy, playful girl full of personality. She loves simple joys: playing with her favorite toys and then settling down with a good bone to chew.
From her foster notes:
- Gets along wonderfully with the resident dog
- Has been friendly with the resident kitten
- Potty trained
- Walks nicely on leash
Ada is ready for a family who wants a fun, social dog to share their life with.
👉 Meet Ada and apply to adopt on adoptapet
For more info, contact Halfway There Rescue: check their Adoptapet profile for current phone and email details.
If you’re in or near Rock Hill, SC, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs, or share their links so they can find their families faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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