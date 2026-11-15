Rock Hill is busy and growing, which means steady hiring in local stores and restaurants. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: 1742 Herlong Village Dr., Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $10–$12/hour

Take phone orders, answer questions, and help keep customers happy at a fast‑paced pizza shop. Flexible schedules, health insurance, PTO, 401(k), and 50% off pizza for eligible team members, plus room to grow into bigger roles.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 1918 Mt Gallant Rd, Rock Hill, SC

Type: Part-time (Retail Operations)

Pay: Not listed

Front‑end cashier role where you greet shoppers, ring up orders, bag groceries, and keep the front of the store tidy. Good fit if you like talking with people, staying busy, and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 1918 Mt Gallant Rd, Rock Hill, SC

Type: Part-time (Retail Operations)

Pay: Not listed

Shop and pack online grocery orders, help with curbside pickup, and handle substitutions for customers. Great if you like a mix of walking the aisles, light lifting, and quick customer interactions.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$19/hour

Work the register, stock shelves, help with photo services, and keep the store looking sharp. Offers employee discount, health/dental/vision (with 30‑hour week), PTO, 401(k), training, and flexible hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles nearby, and it’s easier to move up once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.