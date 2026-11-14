Rock Hill’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in packaging and industrial services. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid full-time roles open.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill, SC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support machine operators on the production line, help with setups, watch product quality, and pitch in on basic maintenance. Good fit if you’re early in your manufacturing career and want benefits in 1 month, vacation after 6 months, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill, SC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Organize and inspect cutting dies and print plates, track tooling inventory, and coordinate repairs so production runs smoothly. Comes with medical, dental, paid holidays from day one, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and wellness incentives.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill, SC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run flexo and related equipment, handle setups, quality checks, and basic troubleshooting. Ideal if you have some corrugated or machine experience and want quick-start benefits, vacation after 6 months, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill, SC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate the single-facer on the corrugator line, manage paper rolls, monitor board quality, and help train other team members. Best for folks with prior corrugated experience and comfort in a loud, fast-paced plant.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill, SC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the unitizer to band, wrap, tag, and stack finished units, plus do barcode scanning and basic reporting. Great if you like detail work and have press/finishing or forklift experience.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill, SC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep corrugating and converting equipment running, troubleshoot drives and controls, and plan/schedule maintenance. Good for experienced maintenance techs who can bring their own tools and want benefits in 1 month, 401(k) at 3 months, and paid vacation at 6 months.

Employer: Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill, SC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manual machinist role working on AC/DC motors and generators using lathes, mills, grinders, and more. Offers PTO, 401(k) match, bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, and strong training and career development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; manufacturing spots in Rock Hill tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.