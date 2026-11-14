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🏭 Rock Hill Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Openings
Rock Hill’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in packaging and industrial services. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid full-time roles open.
Machine Helper – Pratt Industries
- Employer: Pratt Industries
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support machine operators on the production line, help with setups, watch product quality, and pitch in on basic maintenance. Good fit if you’re early in your manufacturing career and want benefits in 1 month, vacation after 6 months, and 401(k) with match.
Tooling Coordinator – Pratt Industries
- Employer: Pratt Industries
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Organize and inspect cutting dies and print plates, track tooling inventory, and coordinate repairs so production runs smoothly. Comes with medical, dental, paid holidays from day one, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and wellness incentives.
Machine Operator – Pratt Industries
- Employer: Pratt Industries
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run flexo and related equipment, handle setups, quality checks, and basic troubleshooting. Ideal if you have some corrugated or machine experience and want quick-start benefits, vacation after 6 months, and 401(k) with match.
Module Facer Machine Operator – Pratt Industries
- Employer: Pratt Industries
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Operate the single-facer on the corrugator line, manage paper rolls, monitor board quality, and help train other team members. Best for folks with prior corrugated experience and comfort in a loud, fast-paced plant.
Unitizer Operator – Pratt Industries
- Employer: Pratt Industries
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the unitizer to band, wrap, tag, and stack finished units, plus do barcode scanning and basic reporting. Great if you like detail work and have press/finishing or forklift experience.
Maintenance Technician – Pratt Industries
- Employer: Pratt Industries
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep corrugating and converting equipment running, troubleshoot drives and controls, and plan/schedule maintenance. Good for experienced maintenance techs who can bring their own tools and want benefits in 1 month, 401(k) at 3 months, and paid vacation at 6 months.
Machinist – Integrated Power Services
- Employer: Integrated Power Services (IPS)
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manual machinist role working on AC/DC motors and generators using lathes, mills, grinders, and more. Offers PTO, 401(k) match, bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, and strong training and career development.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; manufacturing spots in Rock Hill tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.