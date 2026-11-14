Rock Hill is busy and growing, and so are the driving jobs. If you like being on the road but still want to be home most nights, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver medical oxygen and equipment to homes, clinics, and nursing homes around the area. This role is hands-on, includes basic equipment checks and cleaning, and helps patients breathe easier right here in our community.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.74/hr | $38.61/hr OT

Home daily, steady year-round work hauling baled recyclables on a flatbed. Modern trucks, overtime pay, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO) for experienced Class A drivers who like a mix of driving and light physical work.

Employer: TransForce

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Listed as Internship (CDL A driving role)

Listed as (CDL A driving role) Pay: $26.50/hr + OT after 40 hrs

Local, dedicated mail routes with daily home time and afternoon start (around 11 AM–12 PM). Expect 40+ hours a week, touch freight with rolling carts, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and a 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back soon—Rock Hill driving jobs turn over fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.