Rock Hill’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options from warehouse floor to planning and management. If you like keeping products moving and systems organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: 3D Systems Corporation

3D Systems Corporation Location: Rock Hill, SC (hybrid, 3–4 days onsite )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role owns sourcing, purchasing, and inventory planning for spare parts and service items. Good fit if you have 5+ years in procurement or supply chain analytics, strong Excel/PowerBI skills, and want to work with a global, tech-focused manufacturer with solid benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll lead all production-related purchasing and manage supplies and spares inventory in a manufacturing setting. Great if you have management experience, are comfortable in a plant environment, and like negotiating with vendors and tracking costs.

Employer: NFI

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise daily warehouse operations, inbound/outbound shipments, and a team of associates while hitting production goals. Ideal for someone with 1–5 years of supervisory or warehouse leadership experience, strong people skills, and comfort with metrics and safety programs.

Employer: Atlas Copco Group

Location: Rock Hill, SC (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $20–$22/hour, overtime after 8 hours/day

Hands-on role handling receiving, storage, picking, packing, and shipping with a focus on accuracy and safety. Good match if you have 3+ years warehouse/shipping experience, can lift up to 65 lbs, and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, and paid training.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.