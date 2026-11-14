Rock Hill’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on bedside care to high-level surgery and vet medicine. Here are several solid roles hiring now across shifts and specialties.

Employer: PetVet Care Centers

PetVet Care Centers Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time (flexible schedules)

Salary: $130K–$150K+ base + production, up to $100K in signing/retention/relocation This Fear Free Certified clinic offers weekend-only, 3- or 4-day workweeks, no after-hours emergency call, and strong support staff (3:1 ratio). Great fit if you want high-quality small animal medicine plus serious work-life balance and big-company benefits.

Employer: Acts Retirement-Life Communities

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time, overnight shift (11pm–7am)

Salary: Not listed Provide direct care and meds in an assisted living neighborhood under RN supervision. Perks include next-day pay, health benefits, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, tuition help, and lots of growth and scholarship options.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Contract / Locum

Salary: Not listed Call-only vascular surgery with a 1:3 call ratio, 30-minute response time, and hospitalists handling all admissions. CompHealth covers housing, travel, malpractice, and handles credentialing so you can focus on the work.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Piedmont Physician Network

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed Clinic-based RN role focused on triage, patient education, and supporting physicians in a practice setting. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and strong career development and CE options.

Employer: AchieveBetter ABA Therapy

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: $23–$30/hour Work 1:1 with autistic clients in home and clinical settings under BCBA supervision. Good fit if you want flexible hours, hands-on clinical experience, and a clear growth path in ABA.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.