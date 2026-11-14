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🛒 Rock Hill Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Rock Hill has a nice mix of front-line and leadership roles in customer service right now. Good options whether you’re just starting out or ready to run a whole district.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Security Finance
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front desk and phone support helping neighbors with loans and tax prep. No finance experience needed – they offer paid training, benefits, and bonus potential, plus room to grow your career.
Floor Staff – Manchester 14 (Part Time, $13/hr)
- Employer: Regal
- Location: Rock Hill, SC (Manchester 14 theatre)
- Type: Part-time
- Starting Pay: $13.00/hour
Movie theater role where you may work box office, concessions, or as an usher. Great if you like a fast-paced, social job with flexible hours and don’t mind being on your feet.
District Manager (District Manager in Training)
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: Rock Hill, SC (multi-store district)
- Type: Full-time, Field Leadership
- Salary: Not listed (quarterly bonus eligible)
Multi-store retail leadership track where you oversee several locations, coach store managers, and drive sales and staffing. Includes benefits, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and bonuses when goals are met.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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