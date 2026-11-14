Rock Hill has a nice mix of front-line and leadership roles in customer service right now. Good options whether you’re just starting out or ready to run a whole district.

Employer: Security Finance

Security Finance Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk and phone support helping neighbors with loans and tax prep. No finance experience needed – they offer paid training, benefits, and bonus potential, plus room to grow your career.

Employer: Regal

Regal Location: Rock Hill, SC (Manchester 14 theatre)

Type: Part-time

Starting Pay: $13.00/hour

Movie theater role where you may work box office, concessions, or as an usher. Great if you like a fast-paced, social job with flexible hours and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: Rock Hill, SC (multi-store district)

Type: Full-time, Field Leadership

Salary: Not listed (quarterly bonus eligible)

Multi-store retail leadership track where you oversee several locations, coach store managers, and drive sales and staffing. Includes benefits, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and bonuses when goals are met.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.