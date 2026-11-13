Rock Hill’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or ready to lead a team. Here are a few strong picks worth a closer look.

Employer: Re:Build (Composite Resources)

Re:Build (Composite Resources) Location: Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill, SC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role working with composite materials for aerospace and defense parts. Good fit if you have 1+ year of manufacturing experience, like working with tools, and want to grow in advanced manufacturing.

Employer: Belenor (HR consultancy placing for a global manufacturer)

(HR consultancy placing for a global manufacturer) Location: Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill, SC Type: Internship (Spring 2027)

Salary: $20.00–$27.00 per hour

Paid internship focused on Lean Manufacturing, data analytics, and supply chain. Great for students or early-career folks who want real-world experience with Power BI/Tableau, KPIs, and process improvement in a plant setting.

Employer: Wingfan

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill, SC Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $70,600–$85,200 per year

Lead quality efforts in a growing manufacturing company, owning ISO 9001:2015, audits, and continuous improvement. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, and PTO, ideal if you have QMS/Lean experience and want a leadership track.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists more details and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.