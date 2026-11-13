Rock Hill’s sales scene is hot right now, especially for folks who like building relationships and closing deals. If you’re good with people and hungry to grow your income, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Horace Mann

Horace Mann Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time (1099 independent agent)

Salary: Performance-based compensation with 48-month incentive package

Exclusive territory serving educators, with strong incentives for your first 48 months and a dedicated service rep so you can focus on selling. Great fit if you’re licensed (or close) and want to build your own book of business with no external office required for 2 years.

Employer: Finaya Home Loans

Location: Rock Hill, SC (in-person/hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Draw + commission, expected total $100,000–$250,000+

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement plan, professional development support

High-impact mortgage sales role with warm, qualified leads, AI tools that handle preapprovals and docs, and 1:1 coaching. Ideal if you have (or can get) an NMLS license and want six-figure potential while leading your own local market.

Employer: Paychex

Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$140,000 (base + commission)

Benefits: Medical, 401(k) + match, tuition reimbursement, PTO, wellness programs, and more

Consultative B2B role selling HR, payroll, and benefits solutions to an existing client base, with uncapped earning potential. Great if you have a few years of sales experience and want to act as a trusted advisor instead of doing transactional selling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the right role is just one good conversation away.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.