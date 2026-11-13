Rock Hill is quietly building a strong lab and materials scene, especially around polymers and advanced manufacturing. If you like white coats, instruments, and data, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: 3D Systems

3D Systems Location: Rock Hill, SC (Corporate HQ)

Type: Full-time, on-site (5 days/week)

Salary: Not listed (BS-level quality/testing roles in this field often show strong pay, but this posting does not state a number)

Hands-on role in a materials characterization lab working with polymers and 3D-printed parts. You’ll run mechanical, physical, and chemical tests (think DSC, DMA, TGA, tensile, impact, flexural), analyze data, and support R&D on new materials. Great fit if you have a BS in Materials Science, Chemistry, Physics, or similar, enjoy bench work, and want exposure to cutting-edge additive manufacturing plus solid benefits (PTO, 401(k) match, health coverage, and talent development programs).

Note: This job also appears via Crosslinked/LinkedIn, but it’s the same 3D Systems role, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: ClearBridge Executive Search (recruiting for a client)

(recruiting for a client) Location: Rock Hill, SC

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Quality-focused analytical chemistry role in a cGMP-regulated lab. You’ll test raw materials and finished products, run instruments like HPLC, GC, FTIR, UV/Vis, handle release and stability testing, and keep tight documentation under FDA/USP/ISO 17025 rules. Ideal if you have a BS in Chemistry, at least 1+ year in a cGMP lab, and want steady 2nd-shift work with lots of instrument time.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing often links to similar roles in the area. Don’t wait too long; science jobs here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.